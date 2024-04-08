Hū Honua renews calls for PUC to bring its biomass plant onto the grid

Hū Honua Bioenergy has renewed calls to the state Public Utilities Commission to bring its Hawaiʻi Island biomass plant online.

Big Island residents have been asked to conserve energy as Hawaiian Electric faces a month-long energy shortfall.

HECO's largest independent power-producing plant, Hamakua Energy, is down due to mechanical errors.

Hū Honua President Warren Lee sent a letter asking the PUC to direct HECO to restart contract negotiations. In the letter, Lee called Hū Honua the "solution" to Big Island's energy woes.

Hū Honua's plant is located in Pepeʻekeo, about 10 miles north of Hilo. The company has invested at least $500 million into transforming the old sugar mill into a 21.5-megawatt biomass plant.

Previous contracts between Hū Honua and HECO to provide energy for Hawaiʻi Island customers have been denied by the PUC.

Last year, the Hawaiʻi Supreme Court unanimously ruled against Hū Honua when it upheld the PUC's decision to deny a power purchase agreement between the company and HECO.

At the time, the PUC said approving the plant would not be in the best interests of the public.

The PUC previously approved an agreement but reversed that verdict because of several factors.

Read the letter Hū Honua President Warren Lee sent to the PUC: