HECO customers on Hawaiʻi Island asked to conserve power this month

Hawaiian Electric is asking all Hawaiʻi Island residents to cut back on electricity use for the next month.

HECO has a limited power supply due to mechanical issues with several major generating units.

The utility recommends that customers turn off unnecessary appliances, and shift power use to daytime when possible to make use of solar energy.

HECO said that power availability will be “extremely tight” through at least mid-April.

On days with limited solar and wind power, customers may see alerts from the utility asking them to immediately reduce their electricity use.

HECO said that if they experience a power shortfall, they may need to initiate blackouts. Both Oʻahu and Hawaiʻi Island customers have experienced rolling blackouts this year.

