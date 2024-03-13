Molokaʻi's unique appliance exchange program is saving energy — and money

Hawaiʻi has a long way to go to get off fossil fuels — and switching out a refrigerator to one that uses less energy isn't really going to make a dent.

But what about a whole island's worth of new refrigerators?

Sustʻāinable Molokaʻi launched the Hui Up! Energy-Efficient Appliance Exchange program in 2010 to help Molokaʻi residents swap out their old appliances for ones that are more cost-effective and energy-friendly.

The program first focused on switching out incandescent light bulbs to more efficient fluorescent lamps. Now it offers two different sizes of refrigerators, upright freezers, washers, dryers and air conditioners.

Leilani Chow first joined the program as part of the youth energy team, which conducted energy audits on the homes of all participants. Now, she's Sustʻāinable Molokaʻi's Energy Sovereignty Coordinator.

"It's just been really convenient for the community, and an affordable way to get people to be able to choose an energy efficient appliance," Chow said, noting that there are few opportunities for island residents who want to upgrade.

"I don't know if you've ever been to Molokaʻi, but we don't have Costco or Home Depot or anything," Chow said.

So far, Hui Up! has assisted over 800 families. In 2023, the wait list for the program got so long that Sustʻāinable Molokaʻi had to reset it and start fresh.

But Chow said that demand only went up in 2024. It's now higher than ever, with 477 different families queued up to receive a new appliance.

"People are highly motivated to be as energy efficient as they can," Chow said. "Every penny, every dollar that we save on our electric bill makes a huge difference for Molokaʻi families."

Those pennies and dollars add up. Hawaiʻi Energy administers energy rebates and incentives across the state, and partners with Sustʻāinable Molokaʻi on the appliance exchange.

Mireya Norman is the deputy director of Hawai’i Energy. Norman said similar programs have helped save customers $2 billion over the past 15 years.

"What motivates people is definitely that ability to save some money on their bills," Norman said. "Also, our programs are highly incentivized. So they're receiving these measures in a lot of cases either free or very, very low cost."

Hawaiʻi Energy has seen similar positive responses to exchange programs in the remote communities of Hana on Maui and Puna on Hawaiʻi Island. The organization is looking to expand, but Norman said community partners like Sustʻāinable Molokaʻi are key.

"Really critical for us is finding that community partner that is willing to work with us," Norman said. "If there's an organization that has the capacity to help us, we are always interested in doing that."

