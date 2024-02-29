HECO rooftop solar programs face delays amid industry concerns

Hawaiian Electric is delaying the launch of its new programs for residents with rooftop solar.

It involves how customers are compensated for providing energy to the grid.

The new programs, called Smart DER and Bring-Your-Own-Device, were supposed to launch on March 1.

That start date has been pushed back by a month, to April 1.

Some solar energy advocates have criticized the new initiatives, saying they won't provide the same incentives to customers compared to the programs HECO is phasing out.

The Public Utilities Commission gave the utility an extra month to make revisions to the new DER program structure "in response to comments from the solar industry," according to a statement from HECO.

