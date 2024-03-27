Sacred Hearts School in Lahaina receives grant to help families with tuition

The Sacred Hearts School in Lahaina has received $105,000 to help displaced families with tuition after the wildfire destroyed their town, according to a Monday news release.

The grant came from ACE Scholarships, a nonprofit that helps expand access to K-12 education.

The private school was established in 1862, starting as a one-room facility adjacent to the Maria Lanakila Catholic Church, which was spared by the fire. The school has been serving more than 200 K-12 students.

Principal Tonata Lolesio said more than half of the school's population has been displaced, and the money would help families with tuition costs.

"We've just felt so overwhelmed by all the love and support we received from people. Sometimes, news gets old, right? And people move on to the next story," she said.

"But it's just been a blessing that even now, towards the end of the school year, this wonderful organization ACE, having been so generous with their grant of over $100,000 for our schools, reminds us that our prayers are answered all year long."

The school now has a student population of 167, an approximate 25% decrease from before the fire.

Lolesio said students and staff will relocate to a new Kāʻanapali campus in May.

