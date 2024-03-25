Waihou Spring Forest Reserve reopens to public following damage from August fires

A popular hiking trail in Upcountry Maui is set to reopen to residents and visitors next month.

Damage from wildfires and high winds have kept the Waihou Spring Forest Reserve and Trail in Makawao closed since last August.

The reserve sustained substantial windfall and burn damage. Some trees were partially broken or had hanging limbs, while others were leaning or had fallen over completely, blocking the trail corridor.

The Waihou Spring Forest Reserve is tucked into the northwest slope of Haleakalā off Olinda Road. The reserve is made up of 186 acres of reforested land, including a popular hiking trail to Waihou Spring. It was established in 1909 to preserve the spring, one of the only perennial springs on the west slope of Haleakalā.

The damage has kept crews busy at the Department of Land and Natural Resources’ Division of Forestry and Wildlife over the last seven months.

“DOFAW crews felled and bucked (cut into usable lengths) hundreds of hazardous trees in the process to restore access,” said Lance DeSilva, DOFAW Forest Management Supervisor.

“The closure allowed staff to work efficiently and unobstructed, effectively shortening the time to the reopening.”

The reserve and trail will be open to the public beginning April 1.