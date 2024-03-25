© 2024 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Waihou Spring Forest Reserve reopens to public following damage from August fires

Hawaiʻi Public Radio | By Kuʻuwehi Hiraishi
Published March 25, 2024 at 11:30 AM HST
The Waihou Spring Forest Reserve and Trail on March 22, 2024.
DLNR
The Waihou Spring Forest Reserve and Trail on March 22, 2024.

A popular hiking trail in Upcountry Maui is set to reopen to residents and visitors next month.

Damage from wildfires and high winds have kept the Waihou Spring Forest Reserve and Trail in Makawao closed since last August.

The reserve sustained substantial windfall and burn damage. Some trees were partially broken or had hanging limbs, while others were leaning or had fallen over completely, blocking the trail corridor.

Leilani fire on Hawaiʻi Island in August 2022.
Local News
Could artificial intelligence help Hawaiʻi prevent wildfires?
Savannah Harriman-Pote

The Waihou Spring Forest Reserve is tucked into the northwest slope of Haleakalā off Olinda Road. The reserve is made up of 186 acres of reforested land, including a popular hiking trail to Waihou Spring. It was established in 1909 to preserve the spring, one of the only perennial springs on the west slope of Haleakalā.

The damage has kept crews busy at the Department of Land and Natural Resources’ Division of Forestry and Wildlife over the last seven months.

“DOFAW crews felled and bucked (cut into usable lengths) hundreds of hazardous trees in the process to restore access,” said Lance DeSilva, DOFAW Forest Management Supervisor.

“The closure allowed staff to work efficiently and unobstructed, effectively shortening the time to the reopening.”

The reserve and trail will be open to the public beginning April 1.

Tags
Local News 2023 Maui firesMauiDepartment of Land and Natural Resources
Kuʻuwehi Hiraishi
Kuʻuwehi Hiraishi is a general assignment reporter at Hawaiʻi Public Radio. Her commitment to her Native Hawaiian community and her fluency in ʻōlelo Hawaiʻi has led her to build a de facto ʻōiwi beat at the news station. Send your story ideas to her at khiraishi@hawaiipublicradio.org.
See stories by Kuʻuwehi Hiraishi
Related Stories