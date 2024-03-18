Legislative deadline looms over universal free school meals bill

A bill to provide universal free school meals in Hawaiʻi is once again in jeopardy at the state Legislature.

The Senate Committee on Education needs to schedule a hearing for House Bill 1775 by Monday for it to move on this session.

Last year, the committee killed a universal free school meals bill after concerns from the state Department of Education, which said the meals would be expensive and pose logistical issues.

Nate Hix, a social impact policy manager for Hawai‘i Public Health Institute, said it’s important to support the concept of providing universal free school meals.

“Families are struggling to make ends meet in Hawaiʻi and as a result, many hungry students don't eat during the day. HB 1775 would ensure that school meals will be free for all students the same way public education is free for all students,” Hix said.

He added, “This can be a big help for Hawaiʻi as one in five students face food insecurity, have lower school performance and are at higher risk of stress, depression and chronic disease.”

There was optimism surrounding the bill this year. Both this and last year, the DOE submitted concerns about universal free school meals, but its estimated cost for providing them this year was lower than last year’s estimate.

Proponents of the bill suggested that a lower estimate could mean the DOE was more open to the possibility of supporting free school meals.

Students, educators, health and equity advocates have all supported HB 1775.

In a recent report, the Hawaiʻi Appleseed Center for Law and Economic Justice argued that in states with universal free school meal programs, child food insecurity decreases and academic scores increase.

There are eight states that provide universal free school meals.

Sens. Michelle Kidani and Donna Mercado Kim, who lead the education committee, did not respond to requests for comment.