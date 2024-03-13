© 2024 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Despite pushback, bill to give Water Commission more autonomy advances

Hawaiʻi Public Radio | By Kuʻuwehi Hiraishi
Published March 13, 2024 at 1:27 PM HST
This diversion on Kauaula Stream is operated by West Maui Land Co. for the purposes of commercial agriculture and agricultural-zoned lots.
DLNR
Diversion along Kauaʻula Stream in West Maui.

A bill that would allow the state Commission on Water Resource Management to hire its own legal counsel is receiving pushback from the state’s largest law firm: the attorney general’s office.

Senate Bill 3327 aims to safeguard the Water Commission from outside influence. That includes situations where the state’s interest may conflict with the public trust purposes in the state water code.

The AG's office argues it is best suited to provide legal advice to its state clients. They add that state agencies already have the option to request private attorneys.

Local taro farmer Charlie Palakiko's wife Lauren and his two-year-old son Kūpaʻa play in the taro patches.
Local News
Measure seeks to grant autonomy to state Water Commission following the fires
Kuʻuwehi Hiraishi

However, the AG’s office has a decades-long history of arguing against the principle of water as a public trust resource, according to Wayne Tanaka, executive director of Hawaiʻi's Sierra Club.

"In Waiahole, the Supreme Court expressed serious misgivings about the actions of the attorney general and the governor, including the dismissal of the deputy AG on that case and then the subsequent significant alteration of the proposed decision against the streams and against the farmers of Windward Oʻahu," Tanaka said.

"In 2009, my first supervisor after law school testified that the chair’s recommendation to restore just one out of 19 streams in East Maui didn’t make sense and he was immediately suspended for ten days. And then we saw what happened last year after the fires, right?" Tanaka said.

"This isn’t about a single chair or a single administration, this is about finally fixing major issues that have eroded the public’s confidence in the work of the commission."

SB 3327 passed out of the House Committee on Water and Land, and now awaits a hearing by the Committees on Judiciary and Hawaiian Affairs, and Finance.

Read past coverage on the state's Water Commission:

Local News
Regaining public trust could be an uphill battle for the state Water Commission
Kuʻuwehi Hiraishi
Local News
Lahaina fires reveal ongoing power struggle for West Maui water rights
Kuʻuwehi Hiraishi

Tags
Local News Commission on Water Resource ManagementState LegislatureAgriculture
Kuʻuwehi Hiraishi
Kuʻuwehi Hiraishi is a general assignment reporter at Hawaiʻi Public Radio. Her commitment to her Native Hawaiian community and her fluency in ʻōlelo Hawaiʻi has led her to build a de facto ʻōiwi beat at the news station. Send your story ideas to her at khiraishi@hawaiipublicradio.org.
See stories by Kuʻuwehi Hiraishi
Related Stories