Nearly 120,000 acres set aside on Hawaiʻi Island to protect endangered species

Hawaiʻi Public Radio | By HPR News Staff
Published March 12, 2024 at 12:31 PM HST
U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service has designated 119,326 acres of federal, state, private and public lands as a critical habitat for 12 endangered species.

The species include 11 plants and one picture-wing fly.

It spans 21 distinct areas from the coast, through dry forest and grasslands, to rainforests on the slopes of Maunakea and Maunaloa.

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service says the final rule includes changes from the proposed rule released a year ago.

An earlier proposed designation included the loulu palm and ʻopāe pond shrimp. USFW determined designation for those species would not be prudent because of potential collection from the wild.

“This is terrific news. There’s just no way to save these severely endangered species without protecting and restoring the places they call home,” Maxx Phillips, Hawai‘i director at the Center for Biological Diversity, said in a statement.

“Protecting habitat is a crucial step but more needs to be done to address threats from fire, development and invasive species like rats and non-native grasses," Phillips said.
