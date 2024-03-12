Pololū stewardship efforts provide catalyst for statewide expansion

A sensitive sites stewardship program in Kohala on Hawaiʻi Island has become a model for communities across the state.

Since the program’s inception two years ago at the Pololū Valley Lookout, community members-turned-stewards have helped to inform and connect people to the history and culture of the area.

Pololū Steward Aunty Sarah Pule-Fujii is one of three community members who have spent their days at the Pololū Valley Lookout educating visitors and kamaʻāina alike.

Kuʻuwehi Hiraishi / HPR The view of the Pololū Valley shoreline from the lookout.

"This land here is sacred land to the Hawaiian people, and we ask that you have respect for the land," Pule-Fujii said to a group of people.

Pololū gets about 500 daily visitors. Since the stewardship program began here in 2022, there have been fewer hiking accidents, illegal camping and parking violations.

But Niuliʻi resident and Kohala High School teacher Aoloa Patao said the biggest change has been educated visitors.

Kuʻuwehi Hiraishi / HPR Niuliʻi resident and Kohala High School teacher Aoloa Patao says the Nā Manu ʻElele Stewardship Program at the Pololū Valley Lookout has made a difference.

“Now when they go, they have this new knowledge and awareness. And so, they’re thinking about these things that we care about, the community cares about,” Patao said.

“And so its not just a free-for-all. It’s not a place to go and be selfish and have your own experience. It’s to really think about where you are, what that place is, and what is your existence is in that place," he said.

The Nā Manu ʻElele Program began a statewide expansion last year, said Aaron Lowe, head of the state’s Nā Ala Hele Trail and Access Program.

“For Oʻahu we currently have six different stewards that could be popping up on any various trails at any time,” he said.

Lowe said for the most part, the group has focused on busier trails like the Kaʻiwa Ridge Trail or Mānoa Falls on Oʻahu.

“So, we're not trying to do regulation. We're trying to do more education,” Lowe said. “Where we’re actually trying to get people to kinda understand why those things aren’t allowed on the trails rather than throw the book at ʻem.”

There’s funding to hire more than 20 stewards through 2026. The program is still accepting applications for various sites on Maui and Kauaʻi and on a rolling basis for other islands.