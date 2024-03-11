BLNR issues temporary changes to Hawaiʻi Island hunting rules

Hunting opportunities on Hawaiʻi Island will soon expand following the passage of new rules by the state Board of Land and Natural Resources.

The changes say that for two years, many hunting areas will have increased bag limits for pigs, goats and sheep. Some areas will also have expanded hunting periods.

This comes after BLNR voted last week to approve some adaptive management measures on hunting access for several problematic and sustainable game species.

“I think especially with pigs and goats, those animals are extremely resilient, extremely prolific, they can withstand that kind of pressure. There really isn't any practical reason, in my opinion, to have restrictions on those animals,” said David Smith, administrator for the state Department of Land and Natural Resources’ Division of Forestry and Wildlife.

Mauna Kea Game Management Area and Forest Reserve hunters will be able to take four pigs per day, up from the current two pigs.

Those at the Hilo Restricted Watershed will also be able to take four pigs, but hunters in that area will also be able to take two goats and two sheep per day — also double their current amount.

The Pohakuloa Cooperative Game Management and Training Area, the Puʻu Waʻawaʻa Forest Reserve and the Puʻu Anahulu Game Management Area will also have updated bag limits.

Some of the areas will also have expanded hunting periods and days, and the Puʻu Anahulu hunting area will also allow muzzleloader rifles and shotguns with slugs.

The land board did vote to restrict hunting weapon use to archery in a popular area known as "The Slice." It’s close to the Daniel K. Inouye Highway, and some have had safety concerns about the use of guns there.

Some of the land board’s changes go into effect next week, and others will become effective at the end of the current hunting season.

The rules can be extended after two years through legislative approval and renewal of the land board.

A detailed review of DOFAW’s requested changes can be found online.