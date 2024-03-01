Thirty Meter Telescope risks losing billions in funding from the National Science Foundation

Funding for the Thirty Meter Telescope may be in jeopardy following a decision by the National Science Foundation board to place a $1.6 billion budget cap on giant telescope projects.

The NSF initially planned to support two telescope projects — the TMT and the Giant Magellan Telescope in Chile. But the price tag on each is now approaching $3 billion.

With the cap making it so that funding would only cover part of one 30-meter telescope, board members must now choose which project gets to move forward.

“It’s a tragedy, given the investment made in both telescopes,” Richard Ellis, a former TMT board member, told the publication Science.

“There were many opportunities to merge or down select. Now, the U.S. has lost a couple of years trying to keep up with the European Southern Observatory," he continued.

Scientists say both of these giant telescopes would allow astronomers to answer questions about the physics of planet and star formation, life in other solar systems, and the beginnings of our universe.

The National Science Board approved the budget cap last week and tasked the foundation to come up with a process for selecting the winning telescope by May.