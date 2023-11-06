BLNR to reevaluate contested case about Maunakea TMT permit conditions

The permit allowing the construction of the Thirty Meter Telescope on Maunakea is under review by the Board of Land and Natural Resources. At issue is whether a condition of the permit was met that required telescope construction to begin within two years of the permit being granted.

The Board of Land and Natural Resources will hear arguments Tuesday related to the Conservation District Use Permit, or CDUP, that allowed the construction of TMT.

The CDUP was granted to UH Hilo in 2017 with 32 conditions, including a stipulation that telescope construction begin within two years.

UH Hilo received a two-year extension on this condition from BLNR in 2019 following protests at Puʻuhuluhulu. Two years later, the university reported to the Department of Land and Natural Resources that the condition was met and construction had begun.

To support its argument, UH Hilo referenced six construction-related activities in a 2021 letter to BLNR that were performed at the TMT project site prior to the July 2019 protests.

These include the removal of unpermitted structures, a construction kick-off meeting, and the mobilization of 18 vehicles and equipment to the worksite just to name a few.

TMT opponents argue UH Hilo has not initiated construction and that it is not in compliance with this condition of the CDUP. The group known as the Mauna Kea Hui petitioned BLNR in 2021 to reopen the contested case hearing and confirm UH Hilo’s non-compliance.

Each party to the hearing including UH Hilo, TMT and members of the Mauna Kea Hui will receive 15 minutes each to plead their case.

Oral arguments begin at 1 p.m. on Tuesday and will be livestreamed on BLNR’s YouTube page.

