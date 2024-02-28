© 2024 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
1 person injured in tour helicopter crash on remote Nāpali Coast beach

Hawaiʻi Public Radio | By The Associated Press
Published February 28, 2024 at 11:49 AM HST
One person was injured following a helicopter crash at Honopū Beach on Kauaʻi on Tuesday, Feb. 27, 2024.
County of Kauaʻi
One person was injured following a helicopter crash at Honopū Beach on Kauaʻi on Tuesday, Feb. 27, 2024.

One person was injured when a tour helicopter crashed on a remote beach on Kauaʻi, the county fire department said Tuesday.

An aircraft operated by Jack Harter Helicopters crashed at Honopū Beach on the Nāpali Coast, a rugged stretch of Kauaʻi that is only accessible by hiking, kayaking or aerial tour.

The helicopter was carrying one pilot and four passengers, the Kauaʻi Fire Department said in a news release. One passenger suffered a back injury. The pilot and the other three passengers were not hurt.

A photograph released by the fire department showed a crumpled helicopter resting on the sand.

A fire department helicopter airlifted the injured passenger to paramedics waiting at Princeville Airport. The others were picked up by another Jack Harter helicopter.

A phone call seeking comment from Jack Harter Helicopters in Līhuʻe was not immediately returned.
