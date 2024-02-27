© 2024 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Revised plan extends moving period for outgoing Ulu Ke Kukui tenants

Hawaiʻi Public Radio | By Kuʻuwehi Hiraishi
Published February 27, 2024 at 9:59 AM HST
Ulu Ke Kukui
DHHL
Ulu Ke Kukui

The Hawaiian Community Development Board is giving its tenants more time to move out of a transitional housing complex in Māʻili.

HCDB came under fire last month when several tenants expressed frustration with having to find shelter by late February.

The Ulu Ke Kukui apartments, which sit on Hawaiian Home Lands, are being repurposed into long-term affordable rentals for Native Hawaiians on the DHHL waiting list.

The state Department of Hawaiian Home Lands broke ground on the Hawaiian homestead community of Puʻunani in Wailuku, Maui in May 2023. The 161-lot subdivision is the first project to be funded with the $600M the agency received from the legislature under Act 279.
Local News
DHHL changes $600M spending plan to prioritize acquired land development
Kuʻuwehi Hiraishi

Ulu Ke Kukui was developed in 2007 by the Hawaiʻi Public Housing Authority to provide short-term, 30-day stays for individuals experiencing homelessness.

Tenants were initially ordered to relocate by Feb. 20, but that plan has since changed, according to Jackie Kahoʻokele Burke, chair of the Hawaiian Community Development Board.

"We decided to phase out the moving, like doing two buildings and then doing another building and then at the same time we’re able to give some tenants, they need a little bit more time they found a place we made some promissory notes for deposit and things like that," Burke said.

Local News
New kaiapuni program brings Hawaiian language education to West Oʻahu
Kuʻuwehi Hiraishi

"So we’re slowly and gently moving them, you know, building by building ... and then at the same time giving them all the support services, we’ve had resource fairs on site, and I’ve gone down there personally to meet them so that they don’t feel like we’re so distant."

Burkey said more than half of the tenants have since relocated.

Once relocations are complete, the new affordable housing complex will offer 40 two-bedroom, two-bath apartment units to Native Hawaiians on the DHHL waiting list.
Tags
Local News Department of Hawaiian Home Landshousing
Kuʻuwehi Hiraishi
Kuʻuwehi Hiraishi is a general assignment reporter at Hawaiʻi Public Radio. Her commitment to her Native Hawaiian community and her fluency in ʻōlelo Hawaiʻi has led her to build a de facto ʻōiwi beat at the news station. Send your story ideas to her at khiraishi@hawaiipublicradio.org.
See stories by Kuʻuwehi Hiraishi
Related Stories