Oʻahu residents in flood-risk areas are asked to take online survey

Approximately 25,000 households located in high flood-risk areas on Oʻahu are being asked to participate in a flood-risk survey.

The City and County of Honolulu is trying to better understand residents’ awareness of flood risk, knowledge of flood insurance, and experience with flooding events.

In the past 5 years, O‘ahu residents participating in FEMA’s National Flood Insurance Program filed over 360 claims, totaling more than $27.4 million in loss and damage.

Contributing to these claims were extreme flooding events impacting Waimānalo, ʻĀina Haina, Hawaiʻi Kai, and the North Shore.

Postcards from the Mayor’s Office of Climate Change were sent to households in high flood-risk communities encouraging them to participate in the 15-minute online survey.

“It is essential to empower and prepare community members with accurate information about flood risks and ways to reduce risk, especially flood insurance, which can aid in recovery. Island-wide, we’ve experienced flood impacts, including in areas outside of currently mapped flood hazard zones,” said Matthew Gonser, executive director and chief resilience officer of the Resilience Office, in a statement.

“The more we know and do before rain events, the fewer impacts there will be and the more resilient our communities are,” Gonser continued.

The survey will be available for all Oʻahu residents starting Mar. 11 through Apr. 1 at resilientoahu.org/getfloodready