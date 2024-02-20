Legislation would require disclosure of labor standards from renewable energy developers

The state Legislature is looking into labor standards for renewable energy projects.

House Bill 2414 and Senate Bill 3103 would set out to create new labor reporting requirements for energy projects larger than 1 megawatt.

Developers would be required to attest to the Hawaiʻi State Energy Office that their employees are properly trained, licensed, and receive benefits like health care and retirement.

Cameron Black is the managing director of the Jobs and Outreach branch of the Hawaiʻi State Energy Office. He said no state agency is currently keeping these kinds of records for energy projects.

Black said while most developers are likely already in compliance with these labor standards, a few may be slipping through the cracks.

"There are some cases where perhaps their employees have not undergone a registered training or apprenticeship program, or their employees are not being paid prevailing wages as they probably should be," Black said.

Black testified in support of the bill on behalf of the Hawaiʻi State Energy Office, saying it would stoke job growth in the renewable energy sector.

"In our opinion, this would help stimulate local growth and development, and encourage more people to consider apprenticeships in the construction and electrical fields," Black said.

As of 2022, the energy sector represented 4.2% of Hawaiʻi's total employment.

"We anticipate that number to grow," Black said, pointing to the number of new energy projects scheduled to come online.

Both the House and Senate bills have passed through their first committee hearings.