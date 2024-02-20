© 2024 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Legislation would require disclosure of labor standards from renewable energy developers

Hawaiʻi Public Radio | By Savannah Harriman-Pote
Published February 20, 2024 at 9:43 AM HST
Construction crews work on unfinished racks for solar panels at the AES Corporation's West Oʻahu solar farm in Kapolei, Hawaiʻi, Tuesday, Aug. 23, 2022. (AP Photo/Caleb Jones)
Caleb Jones/AP
/
AP
Construction crews work on unfinished racks for solar panels at the AES Corporation's West Oʻahu solar farm in Kapolei, Hawaiʻi, Tuesday, Aug. 23, 2022. (AP Photo/Caleb Jones)

The state Legislature is looking into labor standards for renewable energy projects.

House Bill 2414 and Senate Bill 3103 would set out to create new labor reporting requirements for energy projects larger than 1 megawatt.

Developers would be required to attest to the Hawaiʻi State Energy Office that their employees are properly trained, licensed, and receive benefits like health care and retirement.

Local News
Here's how power outages can have repercussions for Hawaiʻi's water supply
Savannah Harriman-Pote

Cameron Black is the managing director of the Jobs and Outreach branch of the Hawaiʻi State Energy Office. He said no state agency is currently keeping these kinds of records for energy projects.

Black said while most developers are likely already in compliance with these labor standards, a few may be slipping through the cracks.

"There are some cases where perhaps their employees have not undergone a registered training or apprenticeship program, or their employees are not being paid prevailing wages as they probably should be," Black said.

Black testified in support of the bill on behalf of the Hawaiʻi State Energy Office, saying it would stoke job growth in the renewable energy sector.

New electric vehicle public fast charging station at the Town Center of Mililani.
Local News
Lawmakers may set new requirement for EV charging in state buildings
Savannah Harriman-Pote

"In our opinion, this would help stimulate local growth and development, and encourage more people to consider apprenticeships in the construction and electrical fields," Black said.

As of 2022, the energy sector represented 4.2% of Hawaiʻi's total employment.

"We anticipate that number to grow," Black said, pointing to the number of new energy projects scheduled to come online.

Both the House and Senate bills have passed through their first committee hearings.

Tags
Local News EnergylaborState Legislature
Savannah Harriman-Pote
Savannah Harriman-Pote is the energy and climate change reporter. She is also the lead producer of HPR's This Is Our Hawaiʻi podcast. Contact her at sharrimanpote@hawaiipublicradio.org.
See stories by Savannah Harriman-Pote
Related Stories