Nearly $31M in federal funding will go toward airport improvements

The Hawai‘i Department of Transportation was awarded $30.6 million for improvements at two airports in the state.

At the Daniel K. Inouye International Airport in Honolulu, $22 million will be used for repairs to the Terminal 2 roadway used by the Wiki Wiki shuttle, expanding passenger sidewalks, as well as improvements to lighting and electrical systems.

On Maui at the Kahului Airport, $8.6 million will be used for a new two-story security screening checkpoint facility at the south end of the ticket lobby with six new TSA screening lanes.

“We appreciate the support of the Biden Administration, the FAA, and our congressional delegation to dedicate Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act funds toward our ongoing efforts to modernize Hawai‘i’s airports,” Director of Transportation Ed Sniffen said in a statement.

“This investment in our airports will allow us to continue to improve operational efficiencies, prioritize safety, security and accessibility, and enhance the overall airport experience for visitors and residents,” Sniffen continued.

The awards are part of $970 million in grants for the fiscal year from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act that the Biden Administration announced Thursday to improve airports across the country.