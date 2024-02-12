© 2024 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
Hawaiʻi to build out housing services with Medicaid under new federal program

Hawaiʻi Public Radio | By HPR News Staff
Published February 12, 2024 at 10:23 AM HST
The Iwilei Resource Center is set to accommodate up to 19 patients at a time.
Mayor Rick Blangiardi
/
Instagram
File - The Iwilei Resource Center is set to accommodate up to 19 patients at a time. With federal help, the state has announced they plan to expand housing services across the islands.

A new federal program plans to help Hawaiʻi build out housing services covered by Medicaid.

The Housing and Services Partnership Accelerator supports states that are using Medicaid funds for programs that help people secure and maintain stable housing.

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services and the Department of Housing and Urban Development called for applications to the accelerator in Nov 2023.

The applications were open to states that had already taken steps to create housing programs under Medicaid.

Eight states, including Hawaiʻi, and the District of Columbia were chosen to participate. The federal government will provide those states with technical assistance to expand their housing services.

Gov. Josh Green expressed strong support for the program.

"This is the validation that housing is health care," Green said.

Green noted that medical costs decline overall when people have access to housing. He hopes other states adopt this approach.
housingJosh Greenhomeless
HPR News Staff
