5.7 magnitude earthquake reported on Hawaiʻi Island, no threat of tsunami

An earthquake was felt through most of the state this morning.

The U.S. Geological Survey says the magnitude 5.7 quake happened around 10:06 a.m.

It was originally measured as a 6.3, but was later downgraded. The epicenter was measured near Pāhala on Hawai‘i Island.

The quake was felt as far as O‘ahu. There have been several aftershocks following the temblor measuring in magnitudes from 2.1 to 3.3.

Hawaiʻi County said there have been no reports of significant damage. The county's Department of Public Works and State Highways plans to clean up any road debris that may have been caused by landslides.

No tsunami is expected according to officials from The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center.

This is a developing story and will update when more information is released.

