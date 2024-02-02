Removal of visitor and research buildings damaged in 2018 Kīlauea eruption begins

A demolition and construction project at the summit of Kīlauea is underway nearly six years after an eruption damaged research and visitor facilities.

The landscape at Hawaiʻi Volcanoes National Park and Kīlauea summit was forever changed in 2018 when magma drained from the chamber beneath Halema‘uma‘u crater. The caldera collapsed, triggering thousands of earthquakes and clouds of rock and ash.

Seismic activity significantly impacted buildings and roads in the vicinity of Uēkahuna at the crater. Most of the park had to be closed for 134 days.

Jaggar Museum and the Reginald T. Okamura Building, part of the U.S. Geological Survey's Hawaiian Volcano Observatory facility, were deemed completely unsound.

Contractors fenced off Wednesday the museum, the former USGS buildings and part of the parking lot. The buildings that were structurally damaged will be removed in the coming weeks, but the observation deck will remain.

1 of 15 — Kilauea repairs NPS 012524 Sunrise illuminates the windows of the facilities on the bluff at Uēkahuna at the summit of Kīlauea. Maunaloa volcano looms above. (Jan. 25, 2024) Janice Wei / National Park Service 2 of 15 — Kilauea repairs NPS The entrance to the former Jaggar Museum at Uēkahuna 012624 The entrance to the former Jaggar Museum at Uēkahuna. (Jan. 26, 2024) Janice Wei / National Park Service 3 of 15 — Kilauea jaggar musuem 012624 The "closed" sign outside of the former Jaggar Museum. (Jan. 26, 2024) Janice Wei / National Park Service 4 of 15 — Kilauea repairs NPS 012624 The cracked viewing platform and a broken exhibit sign outside the former Jaggar Museum. (Jan. 26, 2024) Janice Wei / National Park Service 5 of 15 — Kilauea halemaumau crater summit 012624 A cracked and damaged rock wall overlooking Kīlauea caldera on the Jaggar Museum viewing platform. (Jan. 26, 2024) Janice Wei / National Park Service 6 of 15 — Kilauea jaggar museum damage 012624 Interior of Jaggar Museum showing extensive cracking in the foundation and old exhibits. (Jan. 26, 2024) Janice Wei / National Park Service 7 of 15 — Kilauea jaggar museum 012624 damage The damaged interior of Jaggar Museum. (Jan. 26, 2024) Janice Wei / National Park Service 8 of 15 — Kilauea nps Reginald Okamura Building HVO 012624 The USGS HVO plaque displayed outside of the Reginald Okamura Building. (Jan. 26. 2024) Janice Wei / National Park Service 9 of 15 — Kilauea Reginald Okamura placque outside at USGS Okamura bldg 012624 The Reginald T. Okamura Building plaque hanging on the USGS Okamura building rock facade. (Jan. 26, 2024) Janice Wei / National Park Service 10 of 15 — Kilauea 2018 repairs NPS6.jpg Janice Wei / National Park Service 11 of 15 — Kilauea USGS Okamura office floor damage An empty USGS HVO office in the Okamura Building with noticeable earthquake damage on the floor. (Jan. 26, 2024) Janice Wei / National Park Service 12 of 15 — Kilauea jaggar usgs 012624 The corner where Jaggar Museum connects with the USGS facilities and an old phone booth and water fountain, all slated for removal. (Jan. 26, 2024) Janice Wei / National Park Service 13 of 15 — Kilauea Okamura Building 012624 The former USGS Okamura Building and observation tower, slated for deconstruction. (Jan. 26, 2024) Janice Wei / National Park Service 14 of 15 — Kilauea Okamura Building 012624 The Okamura Building on the right, with the USGS instrument tower that will remain and two large water tanks that will be removed. (Jan. 26, 2024) Janice Wei / National Park Service 15 of 15 — Kilauea former USGS Okamura Building 012624 The exterior of the former USGS Okamura Building and observation tower. (Jan. 26, 2024) Janice Wei / National Park Service

The National Park Service said it will restore Uēkahuna to a more natural landscape.

Interpretive displays will be minimal to not impede the panoramic views or influence how individuals interpret the sense of place.

Construction of the new USGS field station near the historic ballfield at Kīlauea Military Camp is also underway. Some materials from the original buildings like decorative stained glass, plaques, rock work, and other materials will be reused in the new facility.

Crater Rim Drive will also be realigned to improve safety and reduce congestion at the park entrance. An administrative lane will be added, and a roundabout will be installed beyond the entrance station.

National Park Service Proposed roundabout right after the park entrance at Hawaiʻi Volcanoes National Park.

Other repair projects include the rehabilitation of the Kīlauea Visitor Center, which could begin as early as this fall.

Visitors are advised to stay informed of construction-related updates and delays by planning ahead and checking the park website.