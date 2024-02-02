© 2024 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
Removal of visitor and research buildings damaged in 2018 Kīlauea eruption begins

Hawaiʻi Public Radio | By HPR News Staff
Published February 2, 2024 at 1:33 PM HST
The cracked walkway to the viewing platform outside of the former Jaggar Museum with Halemaʻumaʻu Crater in the background. (Jan. 26, 2024)
Janice Wei
/
National Park Service
The cracked walkway to the viewing platform outside of the former Jaggar Museum with Halemaʻumaʻu Crater in the background. (Jan. 26, 2024)

A demolition and construction project at the summit of Kīlauea is underway nearly six years after an eruption damaged research and visitor facilities.

The landscape at Hawaiʻi Volcanoes National Park and Kīlauea summit was forever changed in 2018 when magma drained from the chamber beneath Halema‘uma‘u crater. The caldera collapsed, triggering thousands of earthquakes and clouds of rock and ash.

Seismic activity significantly impacted buildings and roads in the vicinity of Uēkahuna at the crater. Most of the park had to be closed for 134 days.

Jaggar Museum and the Reginald T. Okamura Building, part of the U.S. Geological Survey's Hawaiian Volcano Observatory facility, were deemed completely unsound.

Contractors fenced off Wednesday the museum, the former USGS buildings and part of the parking lot. The buildings that were structurally damaged will be removed in the coming weeks, but the observation deck will remain.

Sunrise illuminates the windows of the facilities on the bluff at Uēkahuna at the summit of Kīlauea. Maunaloa volcano looms above. (Jan. 25, 2024)
1 of 15  — Kilauea repairs NPS 012524
Sunrise illuminates the windows of the facilities on the bluff at Uēkahuna at the summit of Kīlauea. Maunaloa volcano looms above. (Jan. 25, 2024)
Janice Wei / National Park Service
The entrance to the former Jaggar Museum at Uēkahuna. (Jan. 26, 2024)
2 of 15  — Kilauea repairs NPS The entrance to the former Jaggar Museum at Uēkahuna 012624
The entrance to the former Jaggar Museum at Uēkahuna. (Jan. 26, 2024)
Janice Wei / National Park Service
The "closed" sign outside of the former Jaggar Museum. (Jan. 26, 2024)
3 of 15  — Kilauea jaggar musuem 012624
The "closed" sign outside of the former Jaggar Museum. (Jan. 26, 2024)
Janice Wei / National Park Service
The cracked viewing platform and a broken exhibit sign outside the former Jaggar Museum. (Jan. 26, 2024)
4 of 15  — Kilauea repairs NPS 012624
The cracked viewing platform and a broken exhibit sign outside the former Jaggar Museum. (Jan. 26, 2024)
Janice Wei / National Park Service
.A cracked and damaged rock wall overlooking Kīlauea caldera on the Jaggar Museum viewing platform
5 of 15  — Kilauea halemaumau crater summit 012624
A cracked and damaged rock wall overlooking Kīlauea caldera on the Jaggar Museum viewing platform. (Jan. 26, 2024)
Janice Wei / National Park Service
Interior of Jaggar Museum showing extensive cracking in the foundation and old exhibits. (Jan. 26, 2024)
6 of 15  — Kilauea jaggar museum damage 012624
Interior of Jaggar Museum showing extensive cracking in the foundation and old exhibits. (Jan. 26, 2024)
Janice Wei / National Park Service
The damaged interior of Jaggar Museum. (Jan. 26, 2024)
7 of 15  — Kilauea jaggar museum 012624 damage
The damaged interior of Jaggar Museum. (Jan. 26, 2024)
Janice Wei / National Park Service
The USGS HVO plaque displayed outside of the Reginald Okamura Building. (Jan. 26. 2024)
8 of 15  — Kilauea nps Reginald Okamura Building HVO 012624
The USGS HVO plaque displayed outside of the Reginald Okamura Building. (Jan. 26. 2024)
Janice Wei / National Park Service
The Reginald T. Okamura Building plaque hanging on the USGS Okamura building rock facade. (Jan. 26, 2024)
9 of 15  — Kilauea Reginald Okamura placque outside at USGS Okamura bldg 012624
The Reginald T. Okamura Building plaque hanging on the USGS Okamura building rock facade. (Jan. 26, 2024)
Janice Wei / National Park Service
10 of 15  — Kilauea 2018 repairs NPS6.jpg
Janice Wei / National Park Service
An empty USGS HVO office with noticeable earthquake damage on the floor. The (Jan. 26, 2024)
11 of 15  — Kilauea USGS Okamura office floor damage
An empty USGS HVO office in the Okamura Building with noticeable earthquake damage on the floor. (Jan. 26, 2024)
Janice Wei / National Park Service
The corner where Jaggar Museum connects with the USGS facilities and an old phone booth and water fountain, all slated for removal. (Jan. 26, 2024)
12 of 15  — Kilauea jaggar usgs 012624
The corner where Jaggar Museum connects with the USGS facilities and an old phone booth and water fountain, all slated for removal. (Jan. 26, 2024)
Janice Wei / National Park Service
The former USGS Okamura Building and observation tower, slated for deconstruction. (Jan. 26, 2024)
13 of 15  — Kilauea Okamura Building 012624
The former USGS Okamura Building and observation tower, slated for deconstruction. (Jan. 26, 2024)
Janice Wei / National Park Service
The Okamura Building on the right, with the USGS instrument tower that will remain and two large water tanks that will be removed. (Jan. 26, 2024)
14 of 15  — Kilauea Okamura Building 012624
The Okamura Building on the right, with the USGS instrument tower that will remain and two large water tanks that will be removed. (Jan. 26, 2024)
Janice Wei / National Park Service
The exterior of the former USGS Okamura Building and observation tower. (Jan. 26, 2024)
15 of 15  — Kilauea former USGS Okamura Building 012624
The exterior of the former USGS Okamura Building and observation tower. (Jan. 26, 2024)
Janice Wei / National Park Service

The National Park Service said it will restore Uēkahuna to a more natural landscape.

Interpretive displays will be minimal to not impede the panoramic views or influence how individuals interpret the sense of place.

Construction of the new USGS field station near the historic ballfield at Kīlauea Military Camp is also underway. Some materials from the original buildings like decorative stained glass, plaques, rock work, and other materials will be reused in the new facility.

Crater Rim Drive will also be realigned to improve safety and reduce congestion at the park entrance. An administrative lane will be added, and a roundabout will be installed beyond the entrance station.

Proposed roundabout right after the park entrance at Hawaiʻi Volcanoes National Park.
National Park Service
Proposed roundabout right after the park entrance at Hawaiʻi Volcanoes National Park.

Other repair projects include the rehabilitation of the Kīlauea Visitor Center, which could begin as early as this fall.

Visitors are advised to stay informed of construction-related updates and delays by planning ahead and checking the park website.

A map of the visitor sites around Kīlauea Caldera at Hawaiʻi Volcanoes National Park.
National Park Service
A map of the visitor sites around Kīlauea Caldera at Hawaiʻi Volcanoes National Park.
Local News KīlaueaHawaiʻi Volcanoes National ParkHawaiʻi Islandtourisminfrastructure
HPR News Staff
See stories by HPR News Staff
