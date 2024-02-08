Could the shaka become the 1st official hand gesture of Hawaiʻi?

Shaka has different origin stories, from a person who lost their fingers in an accident to people signaling they wanted a drink in the plantation era. But the theories all point to the gesture with a pinkie and a thumb out.

Although there's no one way to throw a shaka, Hawaiʻi lawmakers want to make it the official state gesture.

Sophia McCullough / HPR If the bill passes, the shaka would be considered the official hand gesture of the state of Hawaiʻi.

The House Committee on Culture, Arts, and International Affairs on Wednesday passed House Bill 2736, which would memorialize the origins of the shaka and make it the first state in the nation to establish an official gesture.

More than 60 people testified in support of the measure, including Steve Sue, who created a documentary on the shaka's roots.

"The shaka is the symbol of aloha," he said. "There's no better symbol of aloha."

Sue stressed that Hawaiʻi should claim the symbol now before another state does, using California as an example due to its surf culture.

"Not good for the meaning of the shaka, and not good for the meaning of aloha behind it," he said.

According to Sue, the shaka has had economic impacts on local businesses. In 2016, Bella Huges founded Shaka Tea, a widely known brand with over 4,000 distribution sites in the U.S.

Sue said the company also helped fund his film, which was produced under his nonprofit ID8. He added that other local stores, like the ABC stores, have used the gesture in their brand to symbolize aloha.

Hawaiʻi has several state symbols, such as the flag, nene and yellow hibiscus — but the shaka isn't one of them.

However, the hand symbol has been used for marketing purposes behind Brigham Young University in Utah and the Gracie family, who created a hang-loose clothing brand in the 1980s.

"It's super important that we reflect on this, that this is our culture, it's 110-year history that goes through all these islands," Sue said.

"There's about four different origin stories that emanate from four different islands here. I don't think it's as important as to what the actual location of the origin is; it's more important what the meaning is."

The bill needs a hearing for the House Judiciary and Native Hawaiian Affairs Committee in order to move forward.