Bill this session would create a sustainable food systems working group for the state

A bill currently in the state Legislature proposes the creation of a working group to improve local agriculture, food resilience and access to healthy food across Hawaiʻi.

Senate Bill 2414 and its companion bill would create a sustainable food systems working group and place it within the state Department of Agriculture.

Such a food system would, according to the bill, would “create a vibrant and resilient local food economy that enhances and sustains the environmental, economic and social health of the community.”

The working group would consist of stakeholders from organizations and industries along the food supply chain, including producers, retailers and both government and non-government agencies.

They would be tasked with presenting a plan and possible legislation to improve Hawaiʻi’s food system. Members of the group would also present their findings before the state’s 2025 legislative session.

The working group would have fewer than ten members according to the current language of the bill — which was a problem that arose with a similar bill introduced last year. That bill wanted to create a group that had more than 20 members, which opponents said was too large.

A similar bill introduced this year would house the working group in the Office of Planning and Sustainable Development.