City to turn condemned Waikīkī apartment building into affordable housing

The City and County of Honolulu has assumed ownership of a condemned apartment building in Waikīkī.

The city says the three-story building at 1615 Ala Wai Blvd., across from the Hawaiʻi Convention Center, has been abandoned for over 20 years. It also reported that the dilapidated building has been subjected to squatting, graffiti and other illegal activity.

The city attained ownership of the building after two years of condemnation proceedings, and later this year the Honolulu Department of Land Management will look for a development partner to turn the building into affordable housing.

“This was, simply put, an unacceptable situation in a highly-desired location at a time when our island’s housing needs cannot, and should not, be overstated,” Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi said in a statement.

“In working with the Waikīkī community, we believe that finalizing the condemnation of 1615 Ala Wai was the right thing to do for the public in the use of the City’s powers and we look forward to transforming the property into affordable housing very soon.”

The city agreed to pay nearly $4 million to condemn the building following the settlement. The money came from the property tax-fueled Affordable Housing Fund.