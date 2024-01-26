© 2024 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
Lawmakers consider narrowing election recount threshold

Hawaiʻi Public Radio | By Ashley Mizuo
Published January 26, 2024 at 8:04 AM HST
ballots from Hawaiʻi's four counties in a mailbox
Hawaiʻi Office of Elections

Lawmakers are considering a measure that would lower the threshold to trigger a mandatory recount in an election.

Currently, a mandatory recount occurs when the difference in votes between two candidates is equal to or less than 100 votes or 0.25%.

HB129 would use the same figures, but change that threshold to whichever is lesser.

Chief Election Officer Scott Nago told Senate Judiciary Committee Chair Karl Rhodes that the 100-vote margin has been too wide in recent elections to change the result of a race.

“In the past two elections we've done 11 recounts, only one of them actually met the threshold for percentage, everything else is within 100 votes,” Nago said.

Scott Nago, the chief election officer, stands inside the Hawaiʻi State Capitol one day before Election Day. (Nov. 7, 2022)
Sophia McCullough
/
HPR
FILE - Scott Nago, the chief election officer, stands inside the Hawaiʻi State Capitol one day before Election Day. (Nov. 7, 2022)

Nago gave an example where candidates could differ by 87 votes, but it's actually a 6.3% difference, which is unlikely to be overturned by a recount.

The bill also would increase the amount of time the Office of Elections has to announce the result of a recount from 72 hours to five business days.

Nago said the office would likely not take the full five days but wanted to give employees more time if needed.

HB129 was carried over from the last session and passed out of the Senate Judiciary Committee Thursday.
Ashley Mizuo
Ashley Mizuo is the government reporter for Hawaiʻi Public Radio. Contact her at amizuo@hawaiipublicradio.org.
