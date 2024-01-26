HECO makes progress on 'temporary grid' to improve service and power in Lahaina

Hawaiian Electric said they will need to rebuild transmission and distribution lines as part of restoring the electric system that was destroyed by the August fire in Lahaina.

An estimated 70 steel poles are replacing wooden ones that were damaged or destroyed by the winds and fire. They will be placed along the same powerline routes as before.

The utility said this interim overhead infrastructure will help maintain reliable service as it provides backup routes of power to Lahaina and other parts of West Maui.

Krista Rados / HPR A downed, wooden power line in Lahaina following the August fires.

Neighborhoods in Puʻukoliʻi, Māhinahina, Nāpili, Kā‘anapali and Kapalua may experience extended outages since electricity can’t be rerouted from other circuits on the current system.

The electric company calls it a temporary grid because the people of Lahaina, along with state and county officials, will be making their own decisions in the future.

Construction was completed recently for the installation of a transformer at the Lahainaluna Substation. This has improved service to neighborhoods in Lahainaluna, Puamana, and Launiupoko to Olowalu area. They were formerly supported by the Lahaina Substation, which was destroyed in the wildfire.

The completed work allowed the removal of one of two mobile substations that were temporarily installed. Hawaiian Electric said this frees up a mobile unit to be dispatched to another area of the island in case of emergencies.

The repairs of the transmission lines and related infrastructure are anticipated to be completed this year.