© 2024 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Honolulu Council urges more action from the city to fight invasive species

Hawaiʻi Public Radio | By Mark Ladao
Published January 25, 2024 at 12:05 PM HST
A coconut rhinoceros beetle.
Hawaiʻi Department of Agriculture
A coconut rhinoceros beetle.

Oʻahu lawmakers want more to be done about invasive species, and they say the city needs to play a bigger role.

The Honolulu City Council just approved a measure asking the city administration to do so.

Its first goal is to recognize that the City and County of Honolulu has an important role in managing those harmful species.

As of 2017, seed crops, macadamia nuts, cattle and coffee were the leading commodities for the state of Hawaiʻi, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture.
Local News
State lawmakers dish out their food and agriculture priorities for the legislative session
Mark Ladao

“The County of Maui provides significant assistance and collaborative help on invasive species with their invasive species committee," said Christy Martin of the Coordinating Group on Alien Pest Species.

"This resolution, which we’re so grateful for, would begin rebuilding that relationship between the county and the Oʻahu Invasive Species Committee."

She added, “You folks have read about in newspapers, seen on TV the invasive species spreading on this island, and we need to work more collaboratively.”

Several species have been appearing or spreading around the island, and include coconut rhinoceros beetles, little fire ants in the Windward area, coqui frogs in Waimanalo and invasive corals at Pearl Harbor. The council also mentions dangerous invasive plants like albizia trees that need addressing.

Little fire ant
Local News
Invasive species are top of mind for Department of Agriculture this legislative session
Mark Ladao

The measure, in part, wants the city to support the Oʻahu Invasive Species Committee and other agencies doing similar invasive species work.

The council noted that the committee is underfunded and staffed compared to the MISC, which has helped eradicate little fire ants in parts of East Maui.

The council is also asking the city to submit a report on its current and planned efforts to carry out that job.
Tags
Local News environmentHonolulu City Councilinvasive speciesconservation
Mark Ladao
Mark Ladao is a news producer for Hawai'i Public Radio. Contact him at mladao@hawaiipublicradio.org.
See stories by Mark Ladao
Related Stories