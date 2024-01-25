Honolulu Council urges more action from the city to fight invasive species

Oʻahu lawmakers want more to be done about invasive species, and they say the city needs to play a bigger role.

The Honolulu City Council just approved a measure asking the city administration to do so.

Its first goal is to recognize that the City and County of Honolulu has an important role in managing those harmful species.

“The County of Maui provides significant assistance and collaborative help on invasive species with their invasive species committee," said Christy Martin of the Coordinating Group on Alien Pest Species.

"This resolution, which we’re so grateful for, would begin rebuilding that relationship between the county and the Oʻahu Invasive Species Committee."

She added, “You folks have read about in newspapers, seen on TV the invasive species spreading on this island, and we need to work more collaboratively.”

Several species have been appearing or spreading around the island, and include coconut rhinoceros beetles, little fire ants in the Windward area, coqui frogs in Waimanalo and invasive corals at Pearl Harbor. The council also mentions dangerous invasive plants like albizia trees that need addressing.

The measure, in part, wants the city to support the Oʻahu Invasive Species Committee and other agencies doing similar invasive species work.

The council noted that the committee is underfunded and staffed compared to the MISC, which has helped eradicate little fire ants in parts of East Maui.

The council is also asking the city to submit a report on its current and planned efforts to carry out that job.