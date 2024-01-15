Kaūmana Caves near Hilo to reopen after nearly 4-month closure

A lava tube attraction on Hawaiʻi Island will reopen Tuesday after closing for nearly four months.

The Kaūmana Caves near Hilo have been closed since Sept. 23, 2023, due to a rockfall near the cave entrance. No injuries were reported.

New signage will remind visitors of the inherent risks of exploring the cave.

Visitors are encouraged to use flashlights and wear sturdy shoes, gloves, hard hats, and long-sleeved shirts and pants.

"We are excited to welcome visitors back to Kaumana Caves and share this remarkable natural wonder with the world once again," Hawai‘i County Mayor Mitch Roth said in a statement. "The safety of all in our community, including our cave explorers, is our top priority, and after assessing the site with local experts, we are confident it is safe to reopen the caves for visitors to enjoy."

Roth thanked the Hawaiian Volcano Observatory and the University of Hawai‘i at Hilo for their work to reopen the cave.

The lava tube was created by a Maunaloa lava flow in 1881.