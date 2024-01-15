City Council pursues resolution urging action on Oʻahu's invasive species management

Local leaders want the City and County of Honolulu to be more involved in managing Oʻahu’s invasive species.

Coconut rhinoceros beetles, little fire ants, invasive coral, coqui frogs and other species have been recently growing threats to the island.

Representatives from the state Department of Agriculture, the Honolulu City Council and the Oʻahu Invasive Species Committee all say the city should do more to address them.

The council is moving along a resolution to request the city provide a plan to tackle invasive species, including the selection of a lead agency for its efforts. It would also request that the city provide information on its current and planned work to manage those species.

The ultimate goal is to make sure relevant agencies and all levels of government are involved.

“I would think that all of the agencies have to have an inter-agency dialogue on whether or not others have best management practices and what role do they play so that, as we are considering both city and outside funding for such efforts, we are clear on where the gaps are and what needs to be perfected,” City Council Vice Char Esther Kia‘āina said Wednesday at a meeting on the resolution.

At the same meeting, during an update from the agricultural department on Oʻahu’s invasive species, officials said the department can work with the city — if that’s what it wants.

“It is dependent on whether or not Honolulu County is wanting to work with us on those kinds of matters. That would be really important. We usually have a dialogue. I think, actually, this is the only county that we don't have an ongoing dialogue with on invasive species,” said Carol Okada, acting manager of the DOA’s Plant Quarantine Branch.

The city resolution also notes that the OISC is provided “very little” funding compared to the Maui Invasive Species Committee.

Nate Dube, manager for the OISC, said the committee is currently looking for a space to operate out of so it can expand its efforts.

At the council meeting, Dube said managing invasive species requires everyone’s help.

“Invasive species pose threats to our economy or agriculture, the tourism industry, climate resilience and food security. It's a massive undertaking, and it's much too large to focus on with just one agency, so we really rely on a multi-agency response,” he said.