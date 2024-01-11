DOH recalls a brand of cotija cheese for Listeria after distributed in Hawaiʻi

A voluntary recall of Rizo Bros. California Creamery’s Cotija Aged Mexican Grating Cheese has been issued for potential contamination of Listeria.

The affected cheese is in 8-ounce packaging and has the UPC code 72724200043, batch number 4DW-23318, and a sell by date of May 12, 2024.

The Hawaiʻi State Department of Health Location of the expiration date and batch number for the recalled cheese.

The state Department of Health says the cheese was distributed nationwide, including to retailers in Hawaiʻi such as R. Field Wine Company, select Foodland and Foodland Farms supermarkets, and Cost.U.Less Hilo.

This recall is the result of a food sampling and analysis partnership conducted by DOH’s Laboratory Preparedness and Response Branch and Food and Drug Branch, and was funded by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

The goal was to collect certain food products and test for Salmonella and/or Listeria monocytogenes to protect public health.

Listeria monocytogenes can cause listeriosis, a serious and sometimes fatal infection as a result of eating Listeria-contaminated food. Healthy individuals may suffer symptoms such as fever, severe headache, muscle aches, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain, and/or diarrhea.

Although people can develop listeriosis up to two months after eating contaminated food, symptoms will usually start within several days from consumption, often with diarrhea.

Listeriosis may be treated with antibiotics.

The DOH advises consumers to check for the recalled product by specific batch number, safely seal the product in a plastic bag if it has been opened, and return the product to the place of purchase for a full refund. The batch code and sell-by date can be printed along the package's back edge.

For additional information, consumers may contact Rizo Bros. California Creamery at 209-232-3700.