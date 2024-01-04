Maui residents invited to participate in UH survey examining the aftermath of wildfires

Nearly five months after the wildfires devastated parts of Maui, University of Hawai‘i at Mānoa researchers are calling for at least 1,000 Valley Isle residents affected by the fire to participate in what’s known as the "largest study in the state."

The extensive study, expected to launch Friday, will look at health and social impacts — specifically mental health, cancer risks, respiratory issues and employment.

The team of researchers is led by university professors Ruben Juarez of the UH Economic Research Organization and Alika Maunakea of the John A. Burns School of Medicine.

They say Native Hawaiians and other Pacific Islanders have higher rates of diabetes, cardiovascular disease and cancer.

Maunakea said the team expects to see a number of health conditions, such as mental health and trauma people faced in the aftermath of the fire. But these short-term conditions may lead to long-term effects such as cardiovascular disorders and cancer, he added.

“We are fearful that the exposure to the aftermath of the wildfire, some of the toxins that still remain as during the cleanup, and those recovering from the wildfires may be exposed to these toxins that would just exacerbate their risk for these short and long term health consequences,” he said.

The study will be conducted over a span of five to 10 years.

Researchers will collect blood, urine and saliva samples to examine potential exposures to their surrounding environment, such as toxic heavy metals, asbestos and more.

Juarez said the study is open to all ethnicities 18 and older if they’re living or working on Maui. Participants will be paid $100 each after the study.

Researchers have partnered with community-based organizations to aid in the recruitment of residents.

The project is funded through a $250,000 grant from the Hawaiʻi Community Foundation, Researchers are seeking additional donors and funders to expand the study.

Click here to read more about the study.

