Last call to run for Kauai Island Utility Cooperative's board of directors

Hawaiʻi Public Radio | By Savannah Harriman-Pote
Published January 3, 2024 at 9:40 AM HST
Aerial image of the Port Allen generating station on Kauaʻi.
KIUC
Thursday is the last day to submit a petition to run for the Kauai Island Utility Cooperative's board of directors.

Potential candidates must collect the appropriate amount of signatures from KIUC members to petition for a seat. KIUC's Nominating Committee can also recommend individuals for the position.

This March, KIUC members will elect three people to serve on the board for a three-year term.

If selected to the board, each director must attend at least two-thirds of all meetings during any 12-month period.

The utility's board represents about 35,000 member-owners and oversees strategic planning, goal setting and representation of KIUC.

Four people are currently vying for a seat. Current board members David Iha, Janet Kass and Teofilo Phil Tacbian are all seeking reelection. KIUC's previous Chief of Operations Mike Yamane is also running.

Petitions to run must be signed by at least 35 KIUC members and submitted to the utility's main office by 4 p.m. on Thursday.

More information can be found online at kiuc.coop/elections.
Savannah Harriman-Pote
Savannah Harriman-Pote is the energy and climate change reporter. She is also the lead producer of HPR's This Is Our Hawaiʻi podcast.
