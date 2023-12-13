Community-led effort preserves Kauaʻi fishpond access into perpetuity

Public access to a fishpond on Kauaʻi’s north shore has been preserved in perpetuity after the land was purchased and transferred to a local nonprofit.

The Trust for Public Land facilitated the purchase and transfer of Halulu Fishpond Access from Waioli Corp. to the Waipā Foundation.

Local farmers and families started the foundation 30 years ago to save the space for Hawaiian practices, people and values.

The County of Kaua‘i’s Public Access, Open Spaces and Natural Resources Preservation Fund contributed $850,000 and the State of Hawai‘i’s Capital Improvement Program and Legacy Land Conservation Program contributed $450,000 toward the conservation purchase.

“We are grateful to Trust for Public Land, the County of Kauaʻi, the State of Hawai‘i, and Waioli Corporation for supporting us in protecting this critical coastal parcel and community access to Halulu Fishpond,” Stacy Sproat, Executive Director of Waipā Foundation, said in a statement.

“Halulu Fishpond will remain a welcoming gateway to Waipā makai for those who want to learn and care for this ‘āina," Sproat said.

The property includes a community path to Waipā’s coastal zone along Hanalei Bay and the fishpond.

Waipā Foundation will continue to use the land as a living-learning center for the community.