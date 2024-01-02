New law restricts oversized vehicles in left lanes on Hawaiʻi roadways

Under a new state law that went into effect on Jan. 1, commercial vehicles over 10,000 pounds must be moving at traffic speeds if they want to be in the left lane on a road with three or more lanes.

Otherwise, if they aren't turning or passing, those vehicles must stay out of the left-most lanes.

The law was passed during the 2023 legislative session.

The state Department of Transportation supported the intent of Act 238 and said it could improve the flow of traffic on Hawaiʻi's major freeways and highways, some of which are notorious for their congestion.

The department also said there could be safety improvements, but it warned that there will be other safety consequences.

The DOT said the law “will decrease the safety of our most vulnerable roadway users by placing more commercial passenger vehicles in the same or adjacent space they use. Many of our multi-lane roadways do not have adequate continuous bicycle and/or pedestrian facilities.”

County buses and van pools are exempt from the new law.