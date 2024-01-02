© 2024 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

New law restricts oversized vehicles in left lanes on Hawaiʻi roadways

Hawaiʻi Public Radio | By Mark Ladao
Published January 2, 2024 at 6:36 PM HST
Infrastructure Growing Gridlock Hawaii honolulu traffic cars
Cathy Bussewitz/AP
/
AP
In this file photo, drivers head into Honolulu on the H-1 Freeway. (AP Photo/Cathy Bussewitz)

Under a new state law that went into effect on Jan. 1, commercial vehicles over 10,000 pounds must be moving at traffic speeds if they want to be in the left lane on a road with three or more lanes.

Otherwise, if they aren't turning or passing, those vehicles must stay out of the left-most lanes.

The law was passed during the 2023 legislative session.

The state Department of Transportation supported the intent of Act 238 and said it could improve the flow of traffic on Hawaiʻi's major freeways and highways, some of which are notorious for their congestion.

The department also said there could be safety improvements, but it warned that there will be other safety consequences.

The DOT said the law “will decrease the safety of our most vulnerable roadway users by placing more commercial passenger vehicles in the same or adjacent space they use. Many of our multi-lane roadways do not have adequate continuous bicycle and/or pedestrian facilities.”

County buses and van pools are exempt from the new law.
Tags
Local News trafficDepartment of TransportationState Legislaturesafety
Mark Ladao
Mark Ladao is a News Producer for Hawai'i Public Radio.
See stories by Mark Ladao
Related Stories