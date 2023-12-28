Water official Kaleo Manuel to resign after being reinstated

Kaleo Manuel, the Commission on Water Resource Management’s first deputy, will resign from his position on Jan. 5.

He was the first Native Hawaiian to hold the position, where he has been for four years.

He was accused of restricting water access during the Maui fires and was subsequently reassigned, but after public backlash and a lawsuit, Manuel was reinstated to his position in October.

Water and Land Senate Committee Chair Lorraine Inouye of Hawaiʻi Island thanked Manuel for his service.

In a statement, she said, “Whether addressing issues of allocation, sustainability, or infrastructure, Kaleo always kept the 'Āina and the well-being of our communities at the forefront of his decision-making.”

Dawn Chang, state Department of Land and Natural Resources Chair, said in an email, "We greatly appreciate the work that Kaleo has accomplished on behalf of the people of Hawaiʻi. We wish him well."

"The public can be assured that the critical work of the Commission on Water Resource Management continues on," Chang added.