© 2023 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Water Commission reinstates Deputy Kaleo Manuel following AG investigation

Hawaii Public Radio | By Kuʻuwehi Hiraishi
Published October 10, 2023 at 11:08 AM HST
State of Hawaiʻi
Kaleo Manuel will continue to serve as the Deputy Director for the State of Hawai‘i, Commission on Water Resource Management tasked with administering the State Water Code created in 1987.

Kaleo Manuel, Deputy of the state Commission on Water Resource Management, is back at work after a controversial redeployment following the Aug. 8 wildfires in West Maui.

Green ordered state Attorney General Anne Lopez to investigate Manuel’s actions related to the fires. Lopez requested Manuel’s re-deployment until her investigation was complete.

Manuel’s re-deployment prompted serious concerns from other members of the state Water Commission and sparked at least two lawsuits from Native Hawaiian taro farmers and water advocates.

Water Commission Chair Dawn Chang announced Manuel’s reinstatement Monday saying the AG's review is now complete. The outcome of the investigation has not yet been made public.

“I was informed today, that the Attorney General has completed her review of this isolated issue. I would like to thank Dean Uyeno for stepping in as the Acting Deputy Director of CWRM and appreciate his steady leadership of CWRM during this unprecedented time,” Chang said in a press release.

Manuel has served nearly four years on the commission as the first Native Hawaiian in that position.

Read past coverage from HPR's Kuʻuwehi Hiraishi:

Local News
Unilateral transfer of water deputy sparks serious concerns from commissioners and residents
Kuʻuwehi Hiraishi
Local News
Lāhainā fires reveal ongoing power struggle for West Maui water rights
Kuʻuwehi Hiraishi
Kauaʻula Valley kalo farmer Charlie Palakiko inspects the ʻauwai or irrigation ditch that feeds cold fresh stream water into this terraced taro patches.
Local News
The battle over water rights in West Maui is generational for this Kauaʻula taro farmer
Kuʻuwehi Hiraishi

Tags
Local News 2023 Maui firesagricultureNative Hawaiian
Kuʻuwehi Hiraishi
Kuʻuwehi Hiraishi is a general assignment reporter at Hawaiʻi Public Radio. Her commitment to her Native Hawaiian community and her fluency in ʻōlelo Hawaiʻi has led her to build a de facto ʻōiwi beat at the news station. Send your story ideas to her at khiraishi@hawaiipublicradio.org.
See stories by Kuʻuwehi Hiraishi
Related Stories