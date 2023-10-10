Water Commission reinstates Deputy Kaleo Manuel following AG investigation

Kaleo Manuel, Deputy of the state Commission on Water Resource Management, is back at work after a controversial redeployment following the Aug. 8 wildfires in West Maui.

Green ordered state Attorney General Anne Lopez to investigate Manuel’s actions related to the fires. Lopez requested Manuel’s re-deployment until her investigation was complete.

Manuel’s re-deployment prompted serious concerns from other members of the state Water Commission and sparked at least two lawsuits from Native Hawaiian taro farmers and water advocates.

Water Commission Chair Dawn Chang announced Manuel’s reinstatement Monday saying the AG's review is now complete. The outcome of the investigation has not yet been made public.

“I was informed today, that the Attorney General has completed her review of this isolated issue. I would like to thank Dean Uyeno for stepping in as the Acting Deputy Director of CWRM and appreciate his steady leadership of CWRM during this unprecedented time,” Chang said in a press release.

Manuel has served nearly four years on the commission as the first Native Hawaiian in that position.

Read past coverage from HPR's Kuʻuwehi Hiraishi: