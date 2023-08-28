© 2023 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
Local News

AG will not reinstate water official anytime soon, despite calls from some in the Hawaiian community

By Kuʻuwehi Hiraishi
Published August 28, 2023 at 4:17 PM HST
Former Water Commissioner and UH Professor Kamana Beamer addresses the media at a press conference held by several dozen members of the Native Hawaiian community, who are calling for the reinstatement of state Water Deputy Kaleo Manuel.
Kuʻuwehi Hiraishi
Calls to reinstate Water Commission Deputy Kaleo Manuel will not be answered any time soon, according to the state Attorney General’s office.

Manuel’s removal on Aug. 16 has sparked a lawsuit from West Maui residents — and at least two members of the Commission on Water Resource Management have raised serious concerns.

The AG has advised Water Commission Chairperson Dawn Chang and other state officials to refrain from commenting on the matter as the agency conducts a comprehensive investigation.

Several dozen prominent Native Hawaiian leaders gathered at the Capitol this past Thursday to voice their concerns. They are calling on an apology from the Green administration and the reinstatement of Manuel.

Local News
Lāhainā fires reveal ongoing power struggle for West Maui water rights
Kuʻuwehi Hiraishi

Former Water Commissioner and University of Hawaiʻi Professor Kamana Beamer says bringing back Manuel will help restore trust in government.

“We must have leadership that cares for our people and place, that fights for justice and to extinguish fires, that restores streams and trust in our government and our kuleana to care for our islands,” says Beamer, “One critical step that can be done today is for the Governor and Chair Chang to reinstate Kaleo Manuel effective immediately. Mihi done properly can be forgiven. But if not, know that we will fight a hiki i ke aloha ʻāina hope loa. Ola i ka wai!”

Manuel served nearly four years on the water commission and was the first Native Hawaiian in that position.

Kuʻuwehi Hiraishi
Kuʻuwehi Hiraishi is a general assignment reporter at Hawaiʻi Public Radio. Her commitment to her Native Hawaiian community and her fluency in ʻōlelo Hawaiʻi has led her to build a de facto ʻōiwi beat at the news station. Send your story ideas to her at khiraishi@hawaiipublicradio.org.
