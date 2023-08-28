AG will not reinstate water official anytime soon, despite calls from some in the Hawaiian community

Calls to reinstate Water Commission Deputy Kaleo Manuel will not be answered any time soon, according to the state Attorney General’s office.

Manuel’s removal on Aug. 16 has sparked a lawsuit from West Maui residents — and at least two members of the Commission on Water Resource Management have raised serious concerns.

The AG has advised Water Commission Chairperson Dawn Chang and other state officials to refrain from commenting on the matter as the agency conducts a comprehensive investigation.

Several dozen prominent Native Hawaiian leaders gathered at the Capitol this past Thursday to voice their concerns. They are calling on an apology from the Green administration and the reinstatement of Manuel.

Former Water Commissioner and University of Hawaiʻi Professor Kamana Beamer says bringing back Manuel will help restore trust in government.

“We must have leadership that cares for our people and place, that fights for justice and to extinguish fires, that restores streams and trust in our government and our kuleana to care for our islands,” says Beamer, “One critical step that can be done today is for the Governor and Chair Chang to reinstate Kaleo Manuel effective immediately. Mihi done properly can be forgiven. But if not, know that we will fight a hiki i ke aloha ʻāina hope loa. Ola i ka wai!”

Manuel served nearly four years on the water commission and was the first Native Hawaiian in that position.