University of Hawaiʻi requests additional $56M from state Legislature

The University of Hawai‘i is asking the state Legislature for an additional $56.3 million to operate its 10 campuses for the fiscal year that begins July 1.

The costs would fund over 100 positions at UH campuses statewide that would boost mental health counselors, medical programs and campus security. UH has a total operating cost of $1.3 billion.

In 2021, UH saw a 10% reduction in its general funds after the Legislature axed $47 million from the university’s budget due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Legislature only partially restored UH’s budget for fiscal year 2024, ending June 30.

Screenshot The University of Hawai‘i has a total operating cost of more than $1.3 billion.

Gov. Josh Green’s executive budget included $21.2 million to restore funding to UH’s budget pre-pandemic, according to Kalbert Young, UH's chief financial officer and vice president for budget and finance.

For the fourth year in a row, the university is asking lawmakers to expand a scholarship program to its four-year universities. Hawai‘i Promise is a “last dollar” scholarship only offered to UH’s community college students who qualify for financial aid.

The program pays for the remaining costs exhausted from financial aid — including tuition, fees, books and supplies.

UH wants more than $18.3 million to expand the scholarship program to three universities – UH Mānoa, UH Hilo and UH West O‘ahu. However, the governor did not include expanding the program in his budget request.

“This is the first time the governor has not supported that expansion as reflected in his budget proposal,” Young told HPR.

UH is also requesting more than $331 million from the Legislature for its capital improvement budget. The money would go to upgrading the Waikīkī Aquarium and replacing JABSOM’S roof, among other construction projects.

Much like other state departments asking the Legislature for funds, this coming session will be focused on the Maui recovery efforts after the Aug. 8 wildfire.

“The overall budget is, understandably, trying to be positioned for funding to help support Maui recovery efforts,” Young said. “I think that will be the number one issue that will probably dominate most of the legislative conversations around the budget.”

