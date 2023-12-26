Hawaiʻi County issues the most new building permits for homes in the state

Hawaiʻi County leads the state in issuing building permits for new single-family homes.

According to data from the University of Hawaiʻi Economic Research Organization, the county granted 930 permits for new residences between January and April of 2023.

In the same time period, Honolulu County issued 330 permits, Maui County issued 235, and Kauaʻi County issued 185 permits.

From 2019 to April 2023, Hawaiʻi County issued almost 4,000 permits for single-family homes, outpacing Honolulu, Maui and Kauaʻi over the five-year period.

The county issued 619 building permits for single-family homes in 2019 and 654 in 2020.

In 2021, after the launch of the county’s Electronic Processing and Permitting System (EPIC), the county issued 838 permits — followed by 857 last year.

“We believe wholeheartedly that every local family deserves a place to call home here on Hawaiʻi Island,” said Mayor Mitch Roth in a statement.

“Our top priority is simplifying the homebuilding process for residents to meet the growing housing demand. We have diligently worked on enhancing our permitting process, addressing issues with our EPIC system, and amending county ordinances to streamline procedures and reduce government oversight safely."

This year, the County of Hawaiʻi has issued 1,059 new single-family residential permits and counting.

While the number of single-family building permits is one aspect of addressing the state’s housing shortage, it’s an indicator of potential housing inventory that plays a crucial role in accommodating residents amid growing populations.

"Although we haven't reached our goal yet, the data reflects significant progress," Roth said.