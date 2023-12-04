Mayor Roth signs bill to streamline construction permitting process on Hawaiʻi Island

Hawaiʻi County has streamlined its construction permitting process in an effort to make building easier for homeowners and lenders.

Mayor Mitch Roth has signed Bill 84 to amend a section of the county law dealing with construction permit applications.

The new law simplifies and standardizes application timelines, extensions and expirations. They now align with updated construction code standards mandated by the state.

“We've dedicated ourselves to fixing the building permitting process for our residents, and this bill is a significant step in achieving that goal,” Roth said in a statement.

“Recognizing the challenges posed by factors such as COVID-19 and subsequent inflation, we aim to alleviate prolonged building processes and burdens on local homebuilders," he continued.

The law now gives those who submit applications 180 days to obtain a permit. It also outlines ways to get extensions or to restart an application.

It also establishes a six-year expiration period for permits issued after August 17, 2020.

Proponents hope the law is easier for the public to understand.

“Bill 84 removes language that was ambiguous, discretionary, or not aligned with its purpose. The result is a streamlined procedure that I hope the public will find easy to understand and reasonable to follow," Hawaiʻi County Council Chair Heather Kimball said in a statement.

"To me, working on Bill 84 represents the best example of creative problem-solving and collaboration between the administration and the council for the benefit of the community."