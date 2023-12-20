© 2023 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Refurbished laptops gifted to families in need on Maui and Molokaʻi

Hawaiʻi Public Radio | By HPR News Staff
Published December 20, 2023 at 10:27 AM HST
Shown at the Nov. 6 handout of computers at MEO in Wailuku are (from left) Debbie Cabebe, MEO CEO; Elizabeth Songvilay, director of external affairs at AT&T; Debbi Amaral, MEO Early Childhood Services director, and Ashley Caris of Head Start.
Maui Economic Opportunity
Shown at the Nov. 6 handout of computers at MEO in Wailuku are (from left) Debbie Cabebe, MEO CEO; Elizabeth Songvilay, director of external affairs at AT&T; Debbi Amaral, MEO Early Childhood Services director, and Ashley Caris of Head Start.

Refurbished laptops were distributed to families in need on Maui and Moloka‘i.

A total of 45 laptops were tested and upgraded before being given to low-income families identified by Maui Economic Opportunity (MEO), including those impacted by the wildfires.

The laptops were distributed at events on Nov. 6 and 9 at MEO in Wailuku and sites in West Maui and on Moloka‘i on a first-come, first-served basis.

Crews installing fiber internet cables for Hawaiian Telcom on Hawaiʻi island.
Local News
Pāhala becomes first town on Big Island to get full Hawaiian Telcom fiber internet access
HPR News Staff

“Access to technology and the Internet is vital in our increasingly digital world and the gateway to countless resources,” said Elizabeth Songvilay, director of external affairs at AT&T.

The devices are equipped with i5 6th generation processors, 8 GB RAM, 256 GB solid-state drive and Windows 10 operating system.

AT&T and Human-I-T collaborated in the giveaway to help bridge the digital divide.

“Thanks to AT&T and Human-I-T, nearly 50 families on Maui and Moloka‘i can connect to vital services and improve their lives,” said MEO CEO Debbie Cabebe.

“We are so thankful to be a part of this laptop distribution,” she said.
Tags
Local News MauitechnologyMolokaʻi
HPR News Staff
See stories by HPR News Staff
Related Stories