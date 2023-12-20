Refurbished laptops gifted to families in need on Maui and Molokaʻi

Refurbished laptops were distributed to families in need on Maui and Moloka‘i.

A total of 45 laptops were tested and upgraded before being given to low-income families identified by Maui Economic Opportunity (MEO), including those impacted by the wildfires.

The laptops were distributed at events on Nov. 6 and 9 at MEO in Wailuku and sites in West Maui and on Moloka‘i on a first-come, first-served basis.

“Access to technology and the Internet is vital in our increasingly digital world and the gateway to countless resources,” said Elizabeth Songvilay, director of external affairs at AT&T.

The devices are equipped with i5 6th generation processors, 8 GB RAM, 256 GB solid-state drive and Windows 10 operating system.

AT&T and Human-I-T collaborated in the giveaway to help bridge the digital divide.

“Thanks to AT&T and Human-I-T, nearly 50 families on Maui and Moloka‘i can connect to vital services and improve their lives,” said MEO CEO Debbie Cabebe.

“We are so thankful to be a part of this laptop distribution,” she said.