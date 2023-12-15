© 2023 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
Pāhala becomes first town on Big Island to get full Hawaiian Telcom fiber internet access

Hawaiʻi Public Radio | By HPR News Staff
Published December 15, 2023 at 11:38 AM HST
Crews installing fiber internet cables for Hawaiian Telcom on Hawaiʻi island.
Hawaiian Telcom
Crews installing fiber internet cables for Hawaiian Telcom on Hawaiʻi island.

Pāhala has become the first community on Hawaiʻi Island with full access to Hawaiian Telcom’s fiber internet services.

The utility, which is the state’s only provider of fiber internet, says it can now offer high-speed service to all residents and businesses in the 96777 zip code.

Hawaiian Telcom said in a news release that expanding fiber internet is part of an effort to bring “digital equity” to Hawaiʻi.

“The place you call home shouldn’t limit your access to education, housing, healthcare and other opportunities,” Hawai‘i County Mayor Mitch Roth said in a statement.

The Connect Kākou initiative was launched by Lt. Governor Sylvia Luke, but it's a collaboration between the University of Hawaiʻi and several state agencies, including the Department of Hawaiian Home Lands and Hawaiʻi Broadband and Digital Equity Office.
Local News
Connect Kākou launches to bring high-speed internet across Hawaiʻi
HPR News Staff

“Mahalo to Hawaiian Telcom for continuing to invest in Hawai‘i Island so our residents and businesses have access to online resources that enhance our quality of life here and enable our residents to thrive.”

Kealia and Lāwa‘i on Kauaʻi and Lāna‘i already have full access to Hawaiian Telcom’s fiber internet.

“We’re proud to continue making a positive impact by increasing digital equity and enabling as many homes and businesses with fiber internet service as quickly as we can,” Hawaiian Telcom President Su Shin said in a statement. “Access to broadband is essential and empowering, especially for our rural communities.”

The utility has spent more than $1 billion since 2010 to expand and maintain its fiber footprint.
HPR News Staff
