UH seeks public input on selection of next president

The University of Hawaiʻi Board of Regents has asked students, faculty, alumni, donors and community members to complete a short survey regarding the selection of their next president.

BOR Chair Alapaki Nahale-a said this is the first opportunity the public has to participate in the "very important process" of hiring UH President David Lassner's successor.

“The feedback we will receive from this survey will be a critical part of the process to select the next leader of UH, whose success is critical to the future of Hawaiʻi," Nahale-a said in a Sunday news release.

The university says the survey is confidential and has eight questions. It will be open until Feb 15.

The regents are also currently in the process of hiring an executive search company to conduct a national search and recruit candidates.

Lassner announced his retirement in September after leading the university's 10 campuses since 2014.

"I'm really just doing this on my own terms, on my own time, and I'm ready to be in a role that doesn't demand 24/7 attention," Lassner told HPR in September.

Lassner has worked for the university for over 40 years, his entire adult job history. He started in an entry-level IT role in the 1970s and eventually became the university's first chief information officer.

During his leadership, the university faced the coronavirus pandemic, the stewardship of Maunakea, the deterioration of Aloha Stadium, and much more.

The board said that they would consider removing the chancellor's duties from the president's role, but did not clarify if a new chancellor would be hired. There is one question on the survey that addresses this change.

The BOR will hold a special meeting on the president search on Jan. 4.

To complete the survey, click here.

