After decades of conservation work, the ulūlu is no longer listed as critically endangered

The ulūlu, also known as Hawaiʻi’s Millerbird, is no longer listed as critically endangered by the International Union for Conservation of Nature.

The organization's Red List of Threatened Species now lists the ulūlu as just endangered.

The American Bird Conservancy in a news release said the now-steady growth of ulūlu is the result of decades of conservation work.

“The Millerbird translocations were an exciting, collaborative victory for Hawaiian conservation and it is immensely rewarding seeing this recognized by IUCN,” Chris Farmer, ABC’s Hawai‘i program director, in a statement.

“The population increase on Laysan will help protect this species’ future, and shows that long-term support and commitment can prevent extinctions of any other Hawaiian birds.”

The bird was once only found on the Northwest Hawaiian Islands of Nihoa and Laysan. However, the Laysan population went extinct in the early 1900s after rabbits and other introduced animals removed the island’s vegetation.

The invasive animals were removed from Laysan in the 1920s, and the natural vegetation was allowed to recover.

Conservationists reintroduced dozens of ulūlu over 10 years ago to the restored island to create a second population of the species.

That helped reduce the bird’s risk of extinction and experts say hundreds of ulūlu live on Laysan today.