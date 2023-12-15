Maui fires' financial impact not large enough to 'derail' state economy, UHERO says

The University of Hawaiʻi Economic Research Organization has released its latest quarterly economic forecast, featuring predictions for the state's financial well-being and recovery following the Maui wildfires.

The report stated that jobs are expected to grow about 1% in 2024 and visitor arrivals will remain relatively flat. Visitor spending is also expected to be lower than in 2023.

"All of this is punctuated by the losses that happened on Maui," Carl Bonham, UHERO executive director, said. "And what we're saying is that those losses — they're extremely consequential for Maui, they're smaller than we thought they were going to be. And they're not big enough to sort of derail the overall state economy."

Bonham said UHERO was pessimistic in its previous forecasts, but data on visitor arrivals and unemployment have helped change economists' minds.

He said data released this week showed over 5,000 people on Maui filed for unemployment benefits. That's down from a peak of 8,800 in September.

"There's good reason to think that they found work because the family labor market was so tight before the fires and where they found work because of the recovery process, the work that's going on by FEMA and Red Cross and nonprofits," Bonham said

UHERO is also worried about losing more Hawaiʻi residents.

"That's an ongoing concern, particularly to the extent that we don't deliver housing on Maui fast enough," he said.

Bonham also sits on the Council on Revenues, which forecasts state tax collections. Their conclusions are used to build the state budget. Data shows growth in personal income tax, but weak general excise tax and transient accommodations tax revenue.

"It won't surprise me if the revenue picture gets better," Bonham said. "At the same time. I think legislators, particularly the House Finance and (Senate) Ways and Means (committees) are going to be pretty cautious. I think there's going to be, you know, a concern about the potential for declining revenue."

Gov. Josh Green is expected to announce his supplemental budget proposal on Monday.

