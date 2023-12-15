Displaced Lahaina residents in hotels allowed to stay throughout holiday season

Displaced Lahaina residents occupying hotel rooms provided by the Red Cross will have their stay extended throughout the holidays, according to the organization on Wednesday.

The Red Cross says it negotiated a contract deadline extension with the hotels to ensure stability, security and a "peaceful holiday season" for residents.

"We appreciate our hotel partners for helping to make this possible," Red Cross representatives said in a statement.

Residents were previously scheduled to relocate to new sheltering locations between Dec. 15-18.

Any changes and expectations are said to be communicated with residents as the Red Cross and county continue to navigate the recovery process.

"With cooperation between our partners, survivors, Red Cross teams and the community, we are working hard to ensure the least amount of disruption to people’s lives as possible."

The Red Cross said they will continue to advocate for Maui residents in future hotel contract negotiations.

More information can be found at redcross.org/hawaii or by calling (808)-739-8109.