Waiʻanae health center installs weapon detector to address safety concerns

Security measures have increased at the Waiʻanae Coast Comprehensive Health Center’s emergency department.

The Evolv Weapons Detection system was installed in response to concerns related to rising crime and violence on West Oʻahu.

The system, located at the entrance, uses sensor technology along with artificial intelligence for rapid threat detection.

Other measures taken to ensure patient and staff safety include an increased presence of security guards and the installation of privacy film to separate clinical areas from public areas.

"The installation of the Evolv system demonstrates WCCHC’s commitment to creating a safer place while being an innovator," said newly appointed security operations director Regis Snatchko.

"This enhancement is a part of a layered approach to security — people, process and technology — providing another tool to ensure that our employees, patients and visitors remain safe,” he continued.

WCCHC’s new security measures will cost approximately $400,000 each year.

Nick Hughey, WCCHC's executive vice president, said their investment in security is not just about advanced technology, but also their commitment to the well-being of everyone who walks through their doors.

"We’re committed to creating a safe healthcare environment for our patients, employees and community," Hughey said.

