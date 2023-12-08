Kaiser Permanente Moanalua Medical Center receives accolade for maternity care

U.S. News Best Hospitals for Maternity Care named Kaiser Permanente Moanalua Medical Center as a high-performing hospital for 2024.

The designation methodology was based on objective measures of quality, such as C-section rates in lower-risk pregnancies, newborn complication rates, exclusive breast milk feeding rates, early elective delivery rates, birthing-friendly practices and transparency on racial/ethnic disparities.

“We’re honored to receive this national recognition as a testament to the high-quality care our dedicated physicians and providers deliver to families,” said John Yang, MD, president and medical director, Hawaiʻi Permanente Medical Group.

“Our Family Birth Center provides coordinated labor and delivery care in a safe and comfortable setting, facilitated by a team of obstetrician-gynecologists, certified nurse-midwives, neonatologists, pediatricians, nurses and other specialists who bring additional expertise for complicated pregnancies,” Yang said.

U.S. News evaluated hospitals across the nation that provide maternity services and submitted detailed data for analysis.

Recognized hospitals have newborn complication rates that are 37% lower than unrecognized hospitals.

The annual evaluation is designed to help expectant parents make informed decisions about where to receive maternity care.