4 raised crosswalks to be installed on Pensacola near McKinley High

Hawaiʻi Public Radio | By HPR News Staff
Published November 28, 2023 at 3:49 PM HST
A screen grab from Google Maps of the intersection of Pensacola and Hoʻolaʻi streets.
Google Maps
A screen grab from Google Maps of the intersection of Pensacola and Hoʻolaʻi streets before the installation of the raised crosswalk.

Honolulu drivers and pedestrians should be aware of raised crosswalks being installed on Pensacola Street near McKinley High School.

The City and County of Honolulu and the state Department of Transportation aim to complete the installation by Friday, weather permitting. It's part of an effort to reduce speeding and prevent collisions.

The crosswalks will be installed at these four cross streets: Elm, Rycroft, Hoʻolaʻi, and Kamaile.

Pensacola is a one-way road for drivers headed makai from busy thoroughfares like the H-1 Freeway, and King and Beretania streets.

All four uncontrolled crosswalks are heavily used by McKinley students and residents of the surrounding neighborhood, the city said.

The raised crosswalks are a temporary addition until the city starts its long-term plan for Pensacola, which includes fewer vehicle lanes, diagonal street parking, shortened pedestrian crossings, and more.

In February, a driver fatally hit a 16-year-old McKinley High student in a crosswalk on Kapiʻolani Boulevard. Speed humps were installed on the boulevard near the school in March.
