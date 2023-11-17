OHA approves $6M for Hawaiian-focused charter schools

Public charter schools that serve Native Hawaiian students are getting a boost in funding to help with curriculum and facilities maintenance.

On Thursday, the Office of Hawaiian Affairs approved $6 million for 17 Hawaiian-focused charter schools in the state over the next two fiscal years.

OHA approved the release of funds last month after a survey among charter schools found a consistent need for building repairs.

Charter schools have long faced challenges receiving funds from the state to help with maintenance issues.

More than 4,000 students — 77% being Native Hawaiian — attend Hawaiian-focused charter schools, which are public schools funded by the state but have greater autonomy than schools run by the state Department of Education since the Hawaiʻi State Public Charter School Commission governs them.

However, Hawai‘i’s charter schools are funded per pupil, a calculation used to determine their funding based on the number of students enrolled. The 2019-2020 school year showed that charter schools received $9,697 per pupil in funding from the state, while DOE public schools received $17,475 per pupil.

OHA Chair Carmen "Hulu" Lindsey said the funds would ensure charter schools have resources to implement the curriculum in ʻŌlelo Hawaiʻi and cultural values.

“With these funds, schools can self-determine how to best provide the educational equity needed to serve their students and have resources available for needed building repair and maintenance,” she said in a news release.

Here are 17 charter schools receiving OHA grants:

Oʻahu:



Hakipu‘u Learning Center

Hālau Kū Māna Public Charter School

Ka Waihona o Ka Na‘auao Public Charter School

Kamaile Academy

Ke Kula ‘o Samuel M. Kamakau Laboratory Public Charter School

Mālama Hōnua

Hawaiʻi Island

Ka ‘Umeke Kā‘eo Public Charter School

Kanu o ka ‘Āina New Century Public Charter School

Ke Ana La‘ahana Public Charter School

Ke Kula ‘o Nāwahīokalaniopu‘u Iki Laboratory Public Charter School

Kua o Ka Lā New Century Public Charter School

Waimea Middle School

Kauaʻi

Kawaikini New Century Public Charter School

Kanuikapono Public Charter School

Ke Kula Ni‘ihau o Kekaha Learning Center

Kula Aupuni Ni‘ihau A Kahelelani Aloha Public Charter School

Molokaʻi